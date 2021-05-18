FILE — Inslee interview

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee takes part in an AP interview, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia, Washington.

 
 Ted S. Warren / AP

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee will sign a series of police reform bills for the Evergreen State on Tuesday. 

  • Senate Bill 5051: Relates to state oversight and accountability for law enforcement officers
  • House Bill 12-67: Creates a statewide investigative office for some officer-involved incidents
  • House Bill 1310: Creates a statewide police on use of force, including a requirement that police use the least about of physical force necessary
  • House Bill 1054: Creates a statewide requirement for tactics and equipment used during demonstrations

