OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee will sign a series of police reform bills for the Evergreen State on Tuesday.
- Senate Bill 5051: Relates to state oversight and accountability for law enforcement officers
- House Bill 12-67: Creates a statewide investigative office for some officer-involved incidents
- House Bill 1310: Creates a statewide police on use of force, including a requirement that police use the least about of physical force necessary
- House Bill 1054: Creates a statewide requirement for tactics and equipment used during demonstrations
For a full explanation of the bills, click here.
KHQ will stream the bill signing on khq.com and our nonstop news channel at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.