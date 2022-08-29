OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Aug. 17, the Washington State Department of Commerce and Washington State Arts Commission opened applications for Working Washington Grants and Convention Center Grant Programs.
The Washington State Legislature allocated $70 million of grant funding for small businesses affected by the pandemic. The Round 5 Grant is a one-time grant eligible to small for-profit and non-profit companies that experienced financial hardship due to Covid-19.
The Washington State Legislature allocated $5 million for the Convention Center Program, which offers a one-time relief grant to for-profit and non-profit businesses dependent on the economic activity created through conventions hosted within the state.
Tribal member-owned businesses that operate on a reserve with a license issued by a federally recognized tribe within the state of Washington are eligible to apply.
http://www.commercegrants.com/ More information and guidelines can be found on their online portal.
The application portal will close on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
After applications have closed, a review process and final determinations will occur, and selected recipients will receive a notice of grant amount plus the "next steps." The notification will come in early October in an email from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
