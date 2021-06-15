The makeup products you use might be dangerous for your health.
According to a new student published in the Environmental Science & Technology Letters, polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have been found in several makeup products. Researchers found high levels of these chemicals in most of the waterproof mascara, foundations and lipsticks they tested.
What's important to note is that several of those products didn't have them listed on the label.
Some PFAS have been associated with a range of health problems, from cancer to obesity, to more severe COVID-19 outcomes.
Only a small fraction of the many thousands of PFAS have been tested for toxicity, but all PFAS are either extremely persistent in the environment or break down into extremely persistent PFAS.
In addition to PFAS being ingested from lip products, PFAS in cosmetics may be absorbed through the skin and tear ducts. On top of these direct exposure routes, PFAS can make their way into our drinking water, air and food during the manufacture of makeup and after it’s washed down the drain.
“PFAS are not necessary for makeup. Given their large potential for harm, I believe they should not be used in any personal care products,” Arlene Blum, a co-author and executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute said. “It’s past time to get the entire class of PFAS out of cosmetics and keep these harmful chemicals out of our bodies.”
