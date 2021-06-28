House of Charity to open 24/7 just in time for heat spell

SPOKANE, Wash - Here is where you can escape the heat in Spokane: 

  • Spokane Public Library locations
    • STA Plaza and Northtown Mall 
      • Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    •  South Hill
      • Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 
      • Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
    • East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail
      • Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.
      • Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (minimal library services available)
  • The City of Spokane Valley Libraries 
    •  4322 N Argonne and 12004 E Main
    • Monday - Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. 
    • Closed Sunday
  • Loof Carousel in Riverfront Park
    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Catholic Charities 
    • Donna Hanson Haven, located at 24 W. Second Ave, will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk senior citizen populations (men and women).
    • Fr. Bach Haven, located at 108 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18.
    • Jacklin Haven, located at 164 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk women (only)
    • Beatriz & Ed Schweitzer Haven, located at 9 E 1st Ave., will be designated for vulnerable adults with physical disabilities (men and women).
    • Buder Haven, located at 201 E. 2nd Ave., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18.

