SPOKANE, Wash - Here is where you can escape the heat in Spokane:
- Spokane Public Library locations
- STA Plaza and Northtown Mall
- Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- South Hill
- Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail
- Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.
- Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (minimal library services available)
- The City of Spokane Valley Libraries
- 4322 N Argonne and 12004 E Main
- Monday - Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
- Loof Carousel in Riverfront Park
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Catholic Charities
- Donna Hanson Haven, located at 24 W. Second Ave, will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk senior citizen populations (men and women).
- Fr. Bach Haven, located at 108 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18.
- Jacklin Haven, located at 164 S. State St., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk women (only)
- Beatriz & Ed Schweitzer Haven, located at 9 E 1st Ave., will be designated for vulnerable adults with physical disabilities (men and women).
- Buder Haven, located at 201 E. 2nd Ave., will be designated for vulnerable and at-risk men and women over 18.
