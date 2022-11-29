SPOKANE, Wash. - As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads.
To view it, click here.
According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:
- Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditions
- Maximize equipment and people available for snow removal
- Completion of the Full-City Plow during heavier snowfalls in about three days
- Using 19 “snow gates” to minimize driveway berms
- Emphasis on keeping snow away from sidewalks
