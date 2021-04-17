Here's how to register for the Gonzaga University vaccine clinic

Gonzaga University is partnering with the Spokane Regional Health District to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine for the Gonzaga community from 11:00am to 6:00pm on Monday, April 19.
To find out more information, click here.
One you click that link, look for the blue button in the center of the page that reads "Schedule Appointment for April 19"
Click that, and you'll be taken to the page where you can select your timeslot and further register for your vaccine.
