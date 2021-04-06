Here's where you can donate to the family of Anthony Grotjohn

If you would like to donate to the gofundme that has been organized by the family of Anthony Grotjohn, who was badly injured while working on a tree last week, click here.
Currently in Spokane
41°F
Clear
62°F / 33°F
12 AM
41°F
1 AM
41°F
2 AM
39°F
3 AM
40°F
4 AM
39°F
Video Channels
Most Popular
Articles
- Spokane man killed, two teenagers taken to hospital when car crashes into Clark Fork River in Montana
- Air Force KC-10 aircraft gets front gear-door jammed open while flying over Spokane International Airport
- Rising COVID cases in Spokane could put county back to phase 2
- 3 car crash knocks out power near Farr and Appleway in Spokane Valley
- Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says
- Gonzaga brings home national title... in the courtroom
- Spokane Public Schools looking to draw new district boundary lines
- UPDATED: Former deputy sues Spokane County Sheriff's Office citing racist comments and "toxic culture"
- California office building shooting kills 4, including child
- Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.