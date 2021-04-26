Spokane Public Schools is considering the possibility of renaming the mascot/symbol of North Central High School from the Indians, and are looking for public comment during their meeting on Tuesday, April 27th.
If you'd like to sign up to offer comment in the meeting, which starts at 6:30pm, click this link.
On the page it takes you to, you'll find the meeting schedule. Under the "April 27" section, click on "Request to Participate in Public Comment," that will take you to the form to fill out to be part of the meeting.
Note: The sign up for the meeting ends at 6:30pm on Tuesday, you will not be able to sign up for public comment once the meeting begins.
