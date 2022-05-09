SPOKANE, Wash. - A new highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in Spokane county, and it has domestic bird owners worried.
A dead goose from a backyard flock in Spokane showed notable symptoms before dying, prompting a veterinarian to submit it for testing. Unfortunately, results came back positive for HPAI, or bird flu, and the around 75 other birds in the flock were euthanized to prevent spread.
This is the second known instance of the virus in Washington state.
While bird owners need to be vigilant, non-owners should also be aware of a few key points, namely that the Highly Pathogenic H5N1 strain of bird flu is transmissible to humans. However, the Center for Disease Control clarifies the chances of that happening are low in the U.S. Still, you should take the time to learn how the disease spreads and what to do if you come into contact with a potential contaminate.
HPAI spreads through direct contact, fecal contamination, transmission through air, environmental contamination, and shared water sources. It can be transmitted from wild to domestic birds, and vice versa. Both wild and domestic waterfowl can be infected without showing symptoms of the disease.
However, bird owners should be especially cautious now, particularly those like Sammy Stout, who has chickens and a turkey named Dusty, because the mortality rate is higher in those species.
"They are valued members of our family,” Stout shared. “I would be devastated if I didn't do enough to prevent them from catching this disease."
Stout has owned chickens for about 10 years. Like any pet, Stout's birds are beloved members of her family.
"You know, he comes to work with me sometimes. He is like our farm mascot,” Stout said of Dusty. “And we love him, just like we would a dog or a cat."
But Dusty won't be making many trips for a while, at least until this new strain of the HPAI is under control. This sickness is a nasty one for most poultry and almost always a death sentence.
"Usually, it causes respiratory signs, sudden death, and weakness,” said Dr. Jocelyn Woodd with the Mt. Spokane Veterinary Hospital. “All of which we are seeing.”
And if the virus makes its way into a commercial flock, its bad news.
In the last couple of weeks, millions of chickens have been wiped out in commercial flocks nationwide, impacting not just the farmers, but the national food chain.
"That's what we don't want to happen, is for it to get into commercial flocks,” Dr. Woodd warned.
It's a scary thought, made more stark as Dr. Woodd adds the virus can be spread by any wild bird to a domestic bird, and we don’t know where it could hit next.
"It is spread by wild birds. Often those are migratory birds that are moving north, moving around the country,” Dr. Woodd explained. “But any wild bird theoretically can spread Avian Flu."
Which is why some states have already asked anyone with bird feeders or baths in their backyard to take them down for the time being.
"It would not hurt to be extra careful and bring the feeder inside,” Dr. Woodd agreed.
She says the best way to avoid the spread to your flock is to keep your birds separated from wild birds so there is no chance of contact. Other ways to keep your flock safe include restricting traffic to your property and avoid visiting other poultry farms or flocks, and be prudent about washing your hands and shoes if you do come in contact with outside birds before entering your own area.
If you do see a sick or dead bird, report it to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife immediately!
