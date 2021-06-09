Friends and family have identified the three people killed in a crash on Highway 395 near Loon Lake, and they’re all in their teens.
According to friends and family their names are Chance Wilbur, Jasmine Cogswell, and Anthony Lautermilch, who went by his adoptive name of Jordan Walker. Chance's aunt told KHQ that the three were in his car, likely driving from Spokane to his family's home in Kettle Falls.
According to Stevens County Fire District 1, the teens' car veered into oncoming traffic, just south of Loon Lake, and hit a Stevens County fire truck head on. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says their car exploded and then caught fire. All three died at the scene. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the crash.
KHQ talked with Chance Wilbur's mother, Ina Wright, who was visiting the scene of the crash. She told us that she talked with him on the phone just a short time before the crash. She says he was on his way home to the Kettle Falls area, from Spokane, and stopped in Deer Park to pick up some things, because their dog got sprayed by a skunk. "Last I heard was Chance on the phone saying 'okay mom, I picked up the peroxide and the baking soda- because the dogs got into a skunk-and I'm on my way. I should be there in an hour. That's the last I heard from him. He was on his way home. His first paycheck is giong to help pay for his burial."
KHQ knows of at least two fundraising pages for the families of these teens. One for Jasmine Cogswell, And one for Chance Willbur.
Jordan's family says there is a Memorial Account set up for his family at STCU. The Membership number is 5755353 and the account number is 2003338924.
