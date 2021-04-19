Hoopfest is looking for volunteers for the 2021 tournament. Registration officially opened Monday.
The big tournament is happening September 11th-12th.
"Every year, more than 3,000 volunteers make Hoopfest possible. There is no other way we would be able to run the basketball-packed weekend all throughout downtown Spokane without them," according to the Hoopfest website.
To sign up as a volunteers go spokanehoopfest.net/volunteer/.
For more information on the positions available, go to spokanehoopfest.net/quiz-whats-your-ideal-volunteer-position-2/.
Team registration opens June 1st.
According to the Hoopfest website, if the tournament is canceled due to COVID-19, they will issue refunds. However, if they are able to play we will revert back to our historical no refund policy.
A statement was posted on the organization's website, saying, "Like all of you, we approach each season and each individual game plan with winning in mind. There is no other option. We also know that winning habits happen when no one is watching, so your Hoopfest staff has been hard at work. We have been asking questions, evaluating information, gaining support, working with authorities, and strategizing on the Hoopfest game plan that will give us the greatest chance of winning in 2021. All that work has led us to the decision to make a one year move from the last weekend in June (traditional Hoopfest dates) to September 11th and 12th, 2021. This move provides us the longest timeline to ensure that Hoopfest 2021 will not only be epic but also be safe for us to enjoy (unintended benefit, it also gives us "more mature" hoop heads a little more time to dust of the kicks and loosen up the knees! Quarantine 15, anyone?)"
