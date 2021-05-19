SPOKANE, Wash. - Hooptown USA's summer adult league registration is open now until June 20, but space is limited and teams will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.
The 5-on-5 full court league is a chance for adult athletes to get back to the game they know and love. The league also gives players a chance to break-in the brand new outdoor Hooptown USA signature courts on the north bank of Riverfront Park.
The 8-week season with one week of playoffs will kick off the week of Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 5.
TIME INFORMATION:
- League starts on July 6, July 8 and July 11
- Tuesdays: 5-10 p.m. for men's elite, women's and co-ed divisions
- Thursdays: 5-10 p.m. for men's recreational
- Sundays: 5-10 p.m. for men's competitive and wheelchair divisions
Learn more about the format and rules by clicking here.
