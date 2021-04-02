Looking to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena, but not sure how to set it up? We have you covered.
First, click here to be taken to the Spokane Arena website.
Next, click on the button that says "vaccination site."
Read through the instructions until you come across bold, underlined text that reads "Safeway's registration system." Click those words, and it will take you to the page where you can register for an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.