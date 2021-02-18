N95 mask
Photo: Pixnio License Link

Federal investigators have made progress on a case that impacted hospitals across Washington state. More than 11 million counterfeit N-95 masks, intended to be used by frontline health care workers throughout the nation, have been seized after homeland security investigations.

There are about 6,000 suspected victims of the fraud spanning 12 states. 

To learn how to tell if a mask is fake, click here.

