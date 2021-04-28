How you can give back during Spokane's Spring Market at the Pavilion

The Spring Market at the Pavilion kicks off on Wednesday, happening every Wednesday through May 12th.
It not only offers the opportunity shop local, you can also give back.
Second Harvest Inland Northwest will be onsite at Wednesday’s (4/28) Riverfront Spring Market to collect food donations for Inland Northwest families, share nutrition resources and healthy recipes.
Second Harvest’s most needed food items include:
- canned fish/lean meats
- healthy soups and stews
- dry or canned beans
- whole grain pastas/rice/cereal
- canned fruits/vegetables
- peanut butter/other nut butters
The Spring Market runs from 3 – 7 P.M. every Wednesday through May 12.
