FROM: Liberty Lake
Here's an important I-90 travel update for the coming week from the Washington State Dept. of Transportation:
Travelers who use both directions of Interstate 90 between Spokane Valley and the Washington-Idaho border should plan additional travel time Aug. 16-19 to avoid delays as crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed as crews begin staging girders for the bridge. Those needing access to I-90 eastbound from Greenacres will be detoured to Barker and Harvard roads. This closure will remain in place until the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, after the final girder has been set.
Intermittent rolling slowdowns on both directions of I-90 will cause delays of up to 20 to 30 minutes to set the girders and then release traffic. The slowdowns on I-90 westbound will start near the state line at milepost 299, while slowdowns on I-90 eastbound will start near the Pines on-ramp at milepost 288.19.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Single lane closures and intermittent rolling slowdowns both directions of I-90
• Tuesday, Aug. 16: Single right lane closures in the eastbound direction starting at 7 p.m., continuing through 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
• Wednesday, Aug. 17, starting at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18: Single left lane closures in both directions with eastbound rolling slowdowns.
• Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19: Single right lane closures in the westbound direction with westbound rolling slowdowns.
The rolling slowdowns and lane closures are necessary for the safety of the traveling public. To set the girders, there is not enough lateral width between I-90 traffic and the work area to perform the necessary work.
