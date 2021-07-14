Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...HOT AND DRY WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR Washington Columbia Basin...Palouse...and Spokane Area... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Localized gusts up to 30 mph on the Waterville Plateau. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent Wednesday in the valleys and 14 to 20 percent Thursday. * Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&