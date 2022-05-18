Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. * WHERE...Rockford, Potlatch, Rosalia, Spokane, Plummer, Colfax, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Davenport, Cheney, Genesee, Hayden, Post Falls, Tekoa, Uniontown, La Crosse, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&