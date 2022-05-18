I'd first like to thank all of our supporters and volunteers for their efforts over the last year. I'd also like to thank my family for their love and support — it is not easy being the family of a politician, so I appreciate their sacrifice in this fight for freedom.
Over the last few years, Idahoans have faced a lot. I heard your stories, and I will never forget them or stop fighting for you.
Last night, Idahoans showed Brad that he does not have a mandate. Brad Little barely managed a majority even with tens of thousands of democrats and liberals infiltrating the Republican Primary to support him.
Conservatives must get smarter and understand that we beat ourselves when we don't unite behind each other, we must never do that again. The establishment counts on that, and we fell for it.
America First is more than any one candidate, one race, or one election cycle. It's about restoring America's greatness and getting back to the conservative principles on which our country was founded.
The good news is it's not too late for Idaho. We still have time to fight. The change Idahoans are looking for will continue to grow and we will continue to take the fight to the establishment. Be proud of the work that was done, as that work has only started.
