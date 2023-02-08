The following is a statement from Kaiser Permanente responding to concerns over a change to their pharmacy policy.
Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing excellent care and coverage to the members we serve. Effective January 1, 2023, select Kaiser Permanente members can have acute prescriptions filled at their pharmacy of choice, and routine and planned medications filled through convenient, safe, and cost-effective mail order service or at one of our Kaiser Permanente locations. 97% of refill prescriptions in central and eastern Washington are delivered within 2-3 days.
Kaiser Permanente is committed to ensuring our members continue to have access to their medications. In the rare event a member’s prescription does not reach their home, a specially trained pharmacy staff member will work with the impacted member to assist with a time sensitive supply of medication at a network pharmacy.
Members experiencing acute or emergency medical situations can have their prescription sent to a contracted pharmacy within network or a Kaiser Permanente location.
Kaiser Permanente continues to communicate directly with impacted members to let them know about this change and to ensure a seamless transition. Members with questions can call 1-888-901-4636 to speak with a representative, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
