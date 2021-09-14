SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is partnering with Work Source for a virtual job fair Tuesday. Right now, a demand for employees is high. There are more than 6,700 active job postings across the region. The top five industries looking for workers are health care, education, retail, manufacturing, finance and insurance.
The virtual fair starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.
You can access the job fair from any device with internet connection. Click here to sign up.
