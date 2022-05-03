After an alleged leaked draft ruling from the Supreme Court overturning Planned Parenthood v. Casey and Roe v. Wade was published by Politico, protesters turned out across the country to condemn the anticipated vote. At the same time, many local legislatures had their own input on the matter.
Governor Jay Inslee said in a tweet, "Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it."
A statement released by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell read:
"Overturning a woman's right to privacy and reproductive health after 50 years of case law makes clear the far right’s agenda: get Supreme Court justices who will testify at confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade is settled law, but now vote to overturn it.
"Women's lives and their health care are not political footballs. The right to privacy exists within our Constitution and must be defended.
"If the reporting about the draft opinion is true, America is on the path to returning to a dangerous time.
"The State of Washington has codified these rights. We must now do that for the rest of the country."
Senator Patty Murray expressed concern over the potential decision, tweeting, "If this is true, this kind of outcome is exactly what I've been ringing alarm bells about."
In one tweet, Senator Andy Billig stated Washington was prepared but shocked by the news, but stated, "Our state will continue to be a beacon for choice and welcome people from other states who are being denied their right to choose."
House Representative Laurie Jinkins said, "I am so proud of Washington voters who enacted Roe into Washington statute via I-120 in 1991."
Planned Parenthood, which provides access to safe abortion as one part of their extensive reproductive health provisions, assured patients, "Planned Parenthood health centers are open, and we will continue to provide care, and will keep fighting to ensure you have the health care access you deserve."
They also clarified, "This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL."
Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal released a statement on the leaked decision, saying, "Many of our students will come to school this week wanting to discuss this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and I encourage educators to create safe spaces for open and respectful dialogue. We teach our students the value of having differing opinions and viewpoints, and how our differences contribute to a healthy democracy."
Senator Cathy McMorris Rogers remains one of the few Republican lawmakers to release an official statement, saying, "This agenda must be stopped by a movement united behind our Constitutional and God-given right to life. Let’s be warriors for human dignity and human value. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all must remain the unshakeable moral bedrock of the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known."
While some states have been enacting stricter abortion regulations, partial bans, and unprecedented laws to try and end abortion access, 13 states have "trigger laws" that will take effect the moment Roe and Casey are overturned, banning or partially banning abortions. One of these states is Idaho.
At present, Gov. Brad Little has not released a statement on the matter.
