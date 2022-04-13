Lincoln County Sheriff Wade W. Magers announces he will not be seeking a 5th term after a 32-year Law Enforcement career.
Sheriff Magers began his Law Enforcement career in 1990 after he was hired as a Patrol Deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He served as Patrol Deputy, Marine Enforcement Deputy and Firearms Instructor for many years. In 1999 he was promoted to Undersheriff. In 2006 Magers was elected Lincoln County Sheriff, and would continue to be elected for 3 additional terms. Sheriff Magers is currently one of the longest serving Sheriffs in the State of Washington at 16 years and is the longest serving law man in Lincoln County history.
Sheriff Magers shares a letter that reflects on his career and takes an opportunity to thank his team and the county he has served for so many years. He writes, I have enjoyed seeing our office grow and improve in so many areas over the past 32 years. I am proud of the accomplishments we have made in technology, which is necessary to assist dispatch, corrections and road deputies to safely, efficiently and effectively perform their duties. It has been difficult at times, from a budget stand point, due to the limited funding in our rural county. We have worked hard securing grants, contracting jail services, streamlining duties and we have found other revenue sources to fund needed equipment, hardware, software, and safety gear. Just this past year, we have been awarded grants to fund new body cameras, tasers, and other non-lethal devices. We have replaced an aging 9-1-1 phone system, the Law and EMS radio system in dispatch, implemented Text-2-911, and purchased a digital fingerprint machine for the jail. All these projects required very little funding from the county and have been newly purchased in the past 12 months. This would not be possible without a great administrative team. I can say I have a great command staff with extensive experience and leadership who have helped me succeed.
I can’t thank my team enough for all their hard work and dedication. I know our county is in great hands with our next generation of public servants, who will keep Lincoln County one of the safest places to live in the country. I would like to recognize our volunteer groups, including the Sheriff’s Posse, Lincoln County Pet Network and HAM Radio volunteers who have helped me in countless wildland fires, search and rescue calls and have served honorably behind the scenes. It has been an honor to work with all of our Lincoln County Fire and EMS personnel as well the L.C.O.M.M board. You are all a class act!
I would like to thank our Lincoln County citizens, Lincoln County elected officials, and most of all the Lincoln County Corrections-Dispatch and Road Deputies for all of their support throughout my career. They are the true heroes and I will miss each and every one of them. After a 32-year career, it is time for me to step down as your Sheriff and let the next generation take us into the future. As I complete my Law Enforcement career I ask you to support our men and women in Law Enforcement. It is time to support one another and make our county the best it can be.
It has truly been an honor to serve as your Sheriff. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE SUPPORT LINCOLN COUNTY!
Sheriff Wade W Magers
