To report bullying in Spokane Public Schools, click here.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Davenport, Ralston, Tekoa, Lamona, Cheney, La Crosse, Harrington, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Uniontown, Pullman, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
Currently in Spokane
56°F
Cloudy
56°F / 45°F
6 PM
54°F
7 PM
53°F
8 PM
52°F
9 PM
51°F
10 PM
51°F
Video Channels
Most Popular
Articles
- Injured moose and her calves seek refuge in quiet cul-de-sac
- Spokane police: Man arrested believed 19-year-old he allegedly murdered sold daughter into sex trafficking ring
- Northern lights to be visible over Spokane Saturday morning
- Mother asks for help finding missing 15-year-old boy
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office advertising jobs in Times Square, misspells 'Washington'
- Video shows students attacking peer on SPS bus
- Post Falls Police: Woman found razor blade in Halloween Candy
- Police arrest man after 2-year-old kidnapped, killed
- Fatal collision shuts down US-195 "indefinitely" south of Uniontown
- LaserMaxx coming to Downtown Spokane next week
Images
Videos
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.