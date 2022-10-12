SPOKANE, Wash. - Local health officials are saying this years flu season is already shaping up to be worse than in previous years.
Over the past two years COVID-19 precautions like masking, frequent handwashing and social distancing kept flu infections down nationwide.
This year, health officials are already seeing a notable spike in cases.
"Anecdotally we're already seeing cases of the flu, I think we all know someone in the household, a friend or colleague that has a really bad cold," Dr. Francisco Velázquez said in a Spokane Regional Health District Facebook live event.
The CDC is estimating 11 million people in the United States will get the flu this year, 170 thousand will be hospitalized and up 14 thousand people may die from the flu.
Dr. Velázquez is recommending that people get their flu shot before Halloween since it is likely that you will be in close contact with others. He also says to make sure you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
To find a pharmacy near you that offers the flu shot, click here.
