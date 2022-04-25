SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane seniors with low income might have the chance to receive an $80 voucher for fresh produce and honey from authorized local farmers at farmers markets soon.

Catholic Charities's Food For All program has been working with Aging and Long-Term Care of Eastern Washington (ALTCEW) to distribute Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers in Spokane County, with the aim of improving nutritional health of low-income seniors.

A random drawing will be held in June, and over 2,500 seniors will be awarded a voucher, totaling over $200,000 distributed. Seniors can check their eligibility and fill out an affidavit by visiting either the Catholic Charities Eastern Washington Food For All website or the ALTCEW website.

All affidavits received or postmarked by June 8, 2022 that meet the eligibility guidelines will be included in the drawing. Late submissions will be placed on a waitlist for any leftover vouchers.

SFMNP eligible seniors must meet the following:

Must be 60 years old or older (or 55+ if you are Native American /Alaska Native)

Must be a resident of Spokane County

Income must be below the 185% of the Federal Poverty Level $25,142 Annual or $2,096 Monthly Income for 1 person $33,874 Annual or $2,823 Monthly Income for 2 people For larger households, add $728 per month for each additional person



For more information, call (509)459-6163 or e-mail jesse.hansen@cceasternwa.org