SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Machinist Union hosted their 8th annual Sport Shooting fundraiser to raise money for Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines.
Most highly trained service dogs can cost around $60,000. They go through rigorous training for over 6 months to customize them to their owner's needs. These dogs can help with people experiencing PTSD, seizures, autism, blindness, and other disabilities.
To learn more about these dogs, click here or visit guidedogsofamerica.org
