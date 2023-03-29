From Mead School District:
Dear Mead School District Families and Staff,
I am reaching out to you today with extreme sadness after a senseless act of gun violence at the Covenant School in Nashville. It is truly tragic for the families, students and staff members personally impacted, and our thoughts go out to all those faced with having difficult conversations with children concerning this horrendous act.
Each time something like this happens in a school a handful of concerned community members reach out to us for reassurance that we place student safety in the highest regard. I want to take this opportunity to outline some of the things we have in place to keep our students safe. While this list isn’t all-inclusive, it will give you an idea of what we have been working on for the last decade to greatly minimize the chance something like this were to happen in our school district.
- The Mead School District has Crisis Management Plans in each building, as well as a District-wide Crisis and Emergency Response Plan. Over the years we have built a very strong relationship with Spokane Emergency Management, as well as local law enforcement agencies.
- Our schools have single points of entry. Visitors must be granted access to the buildings via the main entrance. All exterior doors remain locked during the day.
- Interior classroom doors are always locked and ready for a quick lockdown in the event of an emergency.
- Our district has a robust Threat Assessment Team in place. The Threat Assessment Team is made up of community experts and they meet regularly to go over safety concerns regarding specific students. The goal of these meetings is to ensure that students of concern have appropriate support in place to be successful. We recently hired a full time staff member to facilitate the threat assessment process.
- The District also has an anonymous “Report a Concern” button on our district and school web homepages, and 509-381-0360 can also be called to report any situation that may pose a threat to students or staff of Mead School District.
- This school year, the District has begun conducting building safety and security assessments for each of our school sites. We are in the process of completing round two this month.
Please be assured that we take many other precautions to help ensure the safety of our students. Students may be anxious or worried in the coming days at school. Below are some resources to help your child respond to this incident. Counselors will be available to meet with students and help them process this event, as needed.
If you have questions or concerns about school safety, please feel free to contact me or your child's principal.
Sincerely,
Shawn Woodward
Superintendent
