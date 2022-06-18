SPOKANE, Wash. - The Parade of Paws was held today in downtown Spokane, where locals gathered to support the Spokane Humane Society. Hosted by KHQ anchor, Claire Graham, the event doubled as a reveal for the name and design of the highly anticipated dog park!
The new park will be called the Spokane Humane Society's Paw Park, with the final design showing a spacious, fenced area with paved walkways and an awning for shade on hot summer days. Designed and engineered by local firms NAC and ABHL, the final imagining took in feedback from over 1,500 people via survey to create a space dog owners and their pups will love.
The dog park will be funded entirely by donations, and the timeline for construction will depend upon fundraising.
Interested community members can build on the momentum of the Spokane Humane Society’s contribution by making a donation to the dog park on the Spokane Parks Foundation website. All donation amounts are valued, and those gifts of $125 or more will be signified with a charm on the fence of the future dog park.
