The Mars rover "Perseverance" is giving a never-before-seen view of the red planet. They're giving you at home a chance to see a panoramic view, taken from 19 cameras on board.
Download the images by clicking here.
Perseverance got it's first high definition look around its new home in Jezero Crater on Feb. 21, after rotating its mast, or "head" 360 degrees. This is how the rover's Mastcam-Z instrument captured the first panorama after touching down on Mars on Feb. 18. It was the second panorama ever.
