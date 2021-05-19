New interactive map shows social vulnerability to COVID-19 in Washington

WASHINGTON - A new tool from the Washington State Department of Health gives a closer look at some factors that may prevent people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It also shows who may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 exposure and complications.
For example, people who share a home with multiple families are more likely to be exposed and people with poor access to public transportation may not be able to get the vaccine. These factors are all referred to as "social vulnerability" to COVID-19.
To view the map, click here.
