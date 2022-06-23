Hoopfest is this weekend, and if you've ever played 3-on-3 basketball you're probably familiar with the rules, however, if this is your first year, here are a few things to keep in mind.
It's half-court basketball on the streets of downtown Spokane. A shot made inside the arc is worth one point and a shot made outside of the arc is worth two.
The first team to 20 wins or whichever team is leading after 25 minutes. If the game is tied after 25 minutes, the team to score two points first wins. For instance, if the game is tied 17-17 after 25 minutes, the first team to 19 points wins. Games will not go beyond 20 points, however. If the score is tied 19-19, the first team to score would win.
As far as fouls, you call your own. Technical, intentional and flagrant can be called by a court monitor for things like taunting and violent, aggressive fouls, so be civil and exhibit good sportsmanship.
There's also no dunking. So if you can, don't.
There are many more rules, and exceptions to them for elite players. You can find the complete list of Hoopfest rules HERE.
