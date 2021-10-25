SPOKANE, Wash. — Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant is asking community members to make an appointment to donate blood and help solve a critical blood shortage impacting the United States and the Inland Northwest.
We're facing one of the worst blood product shortages since the start of the pandemic, according to Vitalant. As people resume their normal activities, they're canceling their donation appointments while the demand for blood continues to spike.
Currently, the United States has less than two days worth of blood products, and at least 1,000 new donors are needed each week to keep up with demand. Type O products are in highest demand, as well as platelets given to cancer patients.
If you would like to sign up to donate blood this week, you can click here to book an appointment on Vitalant's website.
