SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the last two living members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, is coming to the Spokane Arena.
The famed Beatles' bassist and co-lead vocalist will make his way to Spokane on April 28 in what is being called "one of the most significant events Spokane has ever seen.
The arena made the big announcement Friday morning complete with a few men dressed as Buckingham Guardsmen and the Union Jack flying overhead.
Tickets are going live on February 25 at 10 a.m., starting as low as $40. Fan Club members can get their tickets on February 22.
Tickets are going live on February 25 at 10 a.m.
Spokane Arena COVID Restrictions (required until further notice):
- Face coverings are required for all guests five and older
- Proof of full vaccination OR a negative test within 72 hours is required
