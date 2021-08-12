Pig Out in the Park job fair happening Aug. 12 from 2-3 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Pig Out in the Park is looking to hire employees for the festival happening Sept. 1-6.
To help do this, a job fair is taking place Aug. 12 from 2-3 p.m. It'll take place at the Skate Ribbon Multi Purpose Room in Riverfront Park.
Both daytime and nighttime shifts are available. The positions are paid and applications will be taken until all the positions are filled.
You have to be 18 years old or be accompanied by an adult to apply.
