Weather Alert

...WARM DRY AND BREEZY THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau, Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin, Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River. * Winds: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 8 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&