Weather Alert
...WARM DRY AND BREEZY THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau, Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin, Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River. * Winds: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 8 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
91°
Sunny
94° / 63°
7 PM
91°
8 PM
88°
9 PM
84°
10 PM
80°
11 PM
76°
- Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
- Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
- Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
- Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
- Man dies after being swept into Spokane River, fire officials confirm
- First case of monkeypox reported in Spokane County
- Idaho Animal Rescue Network asking for donations after 13 Great Danes fall into care
- Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
- Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
- Moose Fire in Idaho grows beyond 48,000 acres, determined to be human-caused
