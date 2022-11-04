Heavy winds are expected to blast the region Friday night, potentially hitting speeds up to 60 miles per hour. While we're no stranger to strong gusts, there's always the chance for conditions to turn dangerous or cause massive damage, as we saw in Nov. 2015, when thousands went without power for weeks after wind gusts as high as 71 mph were recorded.
While there's no need to panic, it never hurts to be prepared! Washington State Emergency Management has shared a handful of tips to follow before the storm hits:
- Charge cellphones and portable batteries today
- Bring items indoors that can blow away
- Have a spare flashlight or lamp with batteries
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed
- Turn off all electrical appliances except refrigerator and freezer to avoid surges when power returns
- Do NOT use a gas stove to heat your home
- Only use generators outdoors
- If necessary, stay at an alternate location for heat
- Check on your neighbors!
- Keep vehicle's gas tank as full as possible
- Download your utility provider's app
- Sign up for emergency alerts in case of road closures and floods
The National Weather Service also has tips on how to stay warm in a winter outage:
- Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat; keep activity limited to as few rooms as possible to keep heat centralized
- Close blinds or curtains to keep in heat
- Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing
- Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
Additional Safety Tips
Downed power lines
- Do NOT touch or get near any fallen lines.
- Stay away from objects or puddles in contact with downed power lines.
- Notify the utility company.
- Never try to remove trees or limbs from power lines.
For food establishments
- Follow guidance provided by SRHD: Food Safety During a Power Outage.
- Food establishments must close when they have no power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.