Rathdrum boy competing in USA Mullet Championships

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A little boy in Rathdrum is setting out to represent north Idaho on a national scale.
3-year-old Ridge Peterson is competing in the USA Mullet Championships, with a prize of a few thousand dollars on the line!
The contest relies on Facebook likes, so if you like Ridge's picture on Facebook, you'll help him get through to the next round of the competition.
His mom and dad say he's been preparing for this moment almost his entire life -- at least by growing out his hair -- and Ridge is loving it.
"I think we both just wanted it," his dad Bryan Peterson explained, "and people started commenting on it, and it just got to the point it is now, where we just cleaned up the top and left the back!"
Voting for the first round of the competition closes at midnight Wednesday night.
To vote for Ridge's picture, you can go to the USA Mullet Championship's Facebook page, scroll through the pictures to find his, and like it.
One easy way to find if you're using your cell phone, is to look up Claire Graham's Facebook page, where she shared it.
Just make sure you click on the photo before you like it, so you'll be liking the original post.
If you're on a desktop computer, you can CLICK HERE to go right to Ridge's picture.
