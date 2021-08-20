Red Bull 3x coming to Hoopfest for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Red Bull 3x qualifier is coming to Hoopfest for the first time ever. Red Bull 3x is an official USA Basketball pathway series for elite men's and women's players. It gives players a chance to be considered for future USA Basketball 3x3 national teams.
With 3x3 being in the Olympics for the first time this summer, the sport is gaining popularity. Spokane is stop 13 of 20.
Red Bull 3x will take place on the center court inside the US Pavilion at Riverfront Park Sept. 10-11.
More information can be found here.
