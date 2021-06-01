SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series has released its summer schedule. The event kicks off June 1 and runs different times and days through Aug. 24.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards free and low-cost programming at Riverfront Park.
Each day, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 1:
- Mixed Plate
- Ben & Jerry's
- Farmer's Daughter
- Tacos Camargo
- Skewers
JUNE 8:
- Mixed Plate
- Mary Lou's
- Tacos Camargo
- Daily Bread
- Bibby Booth
- Jerusalem
JUNE 15:
- Mixed Plate
- Camargo Shaved Ice
- Farmer's Daughter
- Big Rod's
- Crepe Cafe
- Skewers
JUNE 22:
- Mixed Plate
- Kona Ice
- Tacos Camargo
- Daily Bread
- Jerusalem
JUNE 29:
- Island Style
- Ben & Jerry's
- Farmer's Daughter
- Big Rod's
- Bibby Booth
- Skewers
JULY 6:
- Mixed Plate
- Mary Lou's
- Tacos Camargo
- Daily Bread
- Bibby Booth
- Skewers
JULY 13:
- Island Style
- Camargo Shaved Ice
- Farmer's Daughter
- Crepe Cafe
- Skewers
JULY 20:
- Mixed Plate
- Kona Ice
- Tacos Camargo
- Daily Bread
- Bibby Booth
- Jerusalem
JULY 27:
- Ben & Jerry's
- Farmer's Daughter
- Big Rod's
- Bibby Booth
- Skewers
AUGUST 3:
- Mixed Plate
- Mary Lou's
- Tacos Camargo
- Daily Bread
- Island Style
- Skewers
AUGUST 10:
- Island Style
- Camargo Shaved Ice
- Farmer's Daughter
- Crepe Cafe
- Bibby Booth
- Jerusalem
AUGUST 17:
- Mixed Plate
- Kona Ice
- Tacos Camargo
- Daily Bread
- Farmer's Daughter
- Skewers
AUGUST 24:
- Mixed Plate
- Ben & Jerry's
- Farmer's Daughter
- Big Rod's
- Taco Camargo
- Jerusalem
