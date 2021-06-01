Food trucks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series has released its summer schedule. The event kicks off June 1 and runs different times and days through Aug. 24.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards free and low-cost programming at Riverfront Park.

Each day, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JUNE 1:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Ben & Jerry's
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Skewers

JUNE 8:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Mary Lou's
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Daily Bread
  • Bibby Booth
  • Jerusalem

JUNE 15:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Camargo Shaved Ice
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Big Rod's
  • Crepe Cafe
  • Skewers

JUNE 22:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Kona Ice
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Daily Bread
  • Jerusalem

JUNE 29:

  • Island Style
  • Ben & Jerry's
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Big Rod's
  • Bibby Booth
  • Skewers

JULY 6:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Mary Lou's
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Daily Bread
  • Bibby Booth
  • Skewers

JULY 13:

  • Island Style
  • Camargo Shaved Ice
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Crepe Cafe
  • Skewers

JULY 20:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Kona Ice
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Daily Bread
  • Bibby Booth
  • Jerusalem

JULY 27:

  • Ben & Jerry's
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Big Rod's
  • Bibby Booth
  • Skewers

AUGUST 3:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Mary Lou's
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Daily Bread
  • Island Style
  • Skewers

AUGUST 10:

  • Island Style
  • Camargo Shaved Ice
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Crepe Cafe
  • Bibby Booth
  • Jerusalem

AUGUST 17:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Kona Ice
  • Tacos Camargo
  • Daily Bread
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Skewers

AUGUST 24:

  • Mixed Plate
  • Ben & Jerry's
  • Farmer's Daughter
  • Big Rod's
  • Taco Camargo
  • Jerusalem