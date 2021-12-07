SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane is in need of about 800 new toys for their Giving Tree program.
The program donates toys to local children in need on Christmas.
If you're interested in donating, there are Giving Trees set up at the JC Penney in Spokane (4730 N Division St.) and the JC Penney in Spokane Valley (14730 E. Indiana Ave.).
People can take one or more pre-labeled gift tags, purchase the suggested gifts and bring them back unwrapped to the same Giving Tree by Christmas Eve.
The Salvation Army also has online toy registries set up with Target, Walmart and Amazon.
Any gift purchased from the registries will be delivered to The Salvation Army in Spokane.
