SPOKANE, Wash. - For the 13th year in a row, the Salvation Army Spokane's Backpacks for Kids campaign kicks off July 1 in collaboration with Nomnom stores.
Distribution of backpacks and supplies will be on August 17, but fundraising starts July 1.
To help, Nomnom will be collecting donations at its stores all month long. As a thank you, people who donate will receive a coupon for a free 20 ounce foundation drink or coffee. Over the years, Nomnom has raised close to $500,000 for Backpacks for Kids.
Since starting the event in 2010, The Salvation Army has distributed 49,000 backpacks to local youth.
“We are extremely thankful for this continued partnership with nomnom Convenience Stores. With inflation, costs have gone up on everything, including backpacks and school supplies; impacting many local families. However, these school items are necessary in helping children succeed in school, but added expenses for families during these challenging times,” Major Ken Perine of The Spokane Salvation Army said. “The goal of The Salvation Army and nomnom is to help parents save their money on backpacks and school supplies so they can focus on other daily expenses.”
DONATION SITES:
Spokane
- 909 N. Division, 99202
- 1523 W. 10th Ave., 99204
- 1023 W. Wellesley, 99205
- 2103 W. Northwest Blvd., 99205
- 1503 E. Illinois, 99207
- 3030 E. Euclid, 99207
- 2005 N. Hamilton, 99207
- 7902 N. Division, 99208
- 2020 W. Francis, 99208
- 6607 N. Nine Mile Rd., 99208
- 711 W. Hastings, 99218
- 2820 E. 57th Ave, 99223
- 4017 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., 99224
Spokane Valley
- 10708 E. Sprague Ave., 99206
- 8215 E. Trent Ave., 99212
- 15019 E. Trent Ave., 99216
- 15504 E. 4th Ave., 99037
Airway Heights
- 1418 S. Garfield, Airway Heights, 99001
Liberty Lake
- 22304 E. Appleway Ave., 99019
Coeur d’Alene
- 1427 Best Ave., 83814
REGISTER FOR A BACKPACK:
Pre-registration is available now, which will make day-of pick up easier. About 4,000 free backpacks, filled with school supplies, will be distributed to local K-12 students.
