SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane woman received a scam call trying to get personal information from her by using her vaccine appointment information as bait.
A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported receiving a call from a man who claimed he was from the Washington Department of Health (DOH). He told her that due to the severe weather, her second vaccination appointment had been cancelled and said she needed to reschedule over the phone.
When she went to reschedule over the phone, the man began asking for personal information, saying he needed it to reschedule the appointment. When the woman refused to give personal information over the phone, the caller told her that she would not be able to reschedule her second vaccine and that she would no longer be receiving it.
The woman hung up the phone and called the DOH, who confirmed her fears that this was a scam call and not an official call from the DOH. The woman said that the DOH told her they would never reach out over the phone regarding vaccine appointments, saying that they would contact her over email or that her primary care doctor's office would contact her.
The woman says that her fear is that other people who receive similar phone calls might not realize it is a scam until it is too late. Due to the sensitive nature of the vaccine process, she fears that someone receiving that call might be afraid of losing their second vaccine appointment and give out personal information out of fear.
Although this woman said she knew not to give out personal information over the phone, she wants to make sure other people are informed as well.
We reached out to the DOH and CHAS to get more information on the issue and the DOH said they are currently investigating the situation.
We will update this article with more information when we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.