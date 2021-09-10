SPOKANE, Wash. - Now is your chance to submit a design for Bloomsday 2022's finisher t-shirt. If you win, you'll get a $1,000 reward.
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
- Designs have to be mailed or delivered by Sept. 17 to: Lilac Bloomsday Association. 1414 N. Belt Street, Spokane WA 99201.
- The design can have up to six colors.
- The words "Lilac Bloomsday Run (or Bloomsday)", "Spokane, Washington", "2022 (or '22)" and "Finisher" have to be incorporated.
- The design winner will work with Bloomsday in adapting their design to the color of the finisher shirt.
The deadline to submit a design is Sept. 17. You can find all the contest design details by clicking here.
