Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Elk, Chewelah, Cheney, Republic, Danville, Odessa, Ralston, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Clayton, Lamona, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Wauconda, Electric City, Wilbur, Malo, Newport, Molson, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Curlew, Stratford, Orin, Chesaw, Deer Park, Inchelium, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, especially across Pend Oreille, Stevens and eastern Okanogan counties. Difficulty driving across east west roads and highways, like Highway 2 will occur.
Currently in Spokane
28°F
Cloudy
34°F / 27°F
7 AM
28°F
8 AM
27°F
9 AM
28°F
10 AM
28°F
11 AM
31°F
Articles
- President Biden has ordered flags to fly at half-staff
- Jennifer Aniston 'walked out' of Friends reunion special
- I-90 blocked off in both directions at Evergreen Rd. for person in crisis
- Court documents: Snapchat led convicted child predator to Lewiston teen girl, where sickening pattern of abuse continued
- WSP troopers find missing 15-year-old girl, arrest older male after brief chase
- Amber Alert: 15-year-old girl and potentially armed man believed to be in stolen Chevy
- Tyra Banks: My body is fuller and so is my mind
- News crew slides down icy hill
- Omicron detected in Washington State
- Recent court docs suggest no proof of sex trafficking claims made by man who murdered Andrew Sorensen and hid body in trunk
