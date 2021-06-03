SPOKANE, Wash. - With hot conditions across the region, you're probably wondering how you can cool off at home. Well, you're in luck. There's a ton of DIY water toys you can make with things you most likely already have at home.

One Seattle blogger came up with a fun way to make water sponge toys. All you have to do is grab 5 sponges, cut them up and zip tie them in the middle. You can then soak them in the water and let the kids have at it!

Click here to see other simple DIY projects for hot weather. 

