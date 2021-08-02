Police lights--Vault

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - It is likely over the last few months you've received an emergency alert on your smartphone from law enforcement agencies. The problem with the alerts? The people receiving them sometimes are not near the emergency. 

According to our news partners at The Spokesman-Review, law enforcement agencies have made more requests to use the Spokane County Emergency Management alert system. The alerts are run through a federal system that has geographical glitches. 

Spokane County Emergency Management said they will now use a sign-up system called ALERT Spokane until the federal system is smoothed out.

You can sign up for alerts from Spokane County officials here.  

Tags