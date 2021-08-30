Spokane County Fire District 9 has shared official details on fundraising efforts to help the family of Lieutenant Cody Traber, who died Thursday night while responding to a fire in North Spokane.
Fire District 9 says that Thursday, August 26, at around 9:45pm, a passerby on Highway 395 reported a fire in the area of Highway 395 and Wandermere Road. SCFD9 Engine 92 and other units were dispatched to the area.
When Engine 92 arrived near the location, they were unable to locate any evidence of a fire. They moved to the Wandermere bridge to try and gain a better vantage point to see the fire. Soon after, Lieutenant Traber fell from the bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No wildfire was located.
The incident is being investigation by Washington State Patrol, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and the Washington Department of Labor and Industries. Additional details on what may have caused the fall will be released at a later date, but there is no evidence of foul play.
Lieutenant Traber, an 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District 9, is survived by his wife, Allisyn, and four young children. He previously served with Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 4, and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Arcadia District.
The Traber family, Spokane County Fire District 9, and the rest of the local fire community say they are devastated by the tragic accident. At this time, a date for a memorial service has not been set. Memorial planning is being coordinated by the family, and additional information will be released at a later time.
Community members wishing to help can make financial donations to the Traber family, which are being accepted by Spokane County Fire District 9, Local 2916 Benevolent Association. SCFD9 says this is the only organization and fundraising campaign endorsed by the Traber family.
You can donate to that PayPal account by CLICKING HERE.
People wishing to send personal checks instead can make them payable to Local 2916 Benevolent Association, with "Cody Traber" in the memo line, and mail them to Local 2916 Benevolent Association, c/o Cody Traber, PO Box 18336, Spokane, WA, 99208. Checks can also be dropped off at any Spokane County Fire District 9 fire station.
Lieutenant Traber will be moved from the Spokane County Medical Examiners' building to the Heritage Funeral Home with a formal procession on Tuesday, August 31, at 1:30pm.
