SPOKANE, Wash. - April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Unit is looking to provide victims with a source of comfort.
The unit looks to buy ten or more Ring doorbell camera that would be donated to the Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Advocacy program. The cameras would be anonymously provided to survivors of sexual assault.
"Survivors of sexual assault struggle with the loss of power and control, often in what should be the most secure place: their homes," a post on Facebook said. "Following a sexual assault, survivors may be left with fear the perpetrator will learn their home address or location. This fear can spread to other aspects of the victim’s life, leaving the victim feeling powerless and revictimized."
The camera would offer 24-hour audio and video surveillance. To work, the camera only needs a WiFi signal and doesn't require the presence of a doorbell.
100% of donations will go towards funding the cameras. Donations received will be submitted to Spokane County Sheriff’s Chaplains Office 501(c)(3) fund, which will assist in purchasing the cameras. All donations made to the fund are tax-deductible, with donation receipts available.
Donations can be made to the following GoFundMe. To access it, click here. GoFundMe account.
