SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting June 2, the Spokane Fire Department is holding a series of pop-up vaccination clinics at neighborhood fire stations in Spokane.
During the Spokane City Council's May 17 meeting, the council voted to adopt a special budget ordinance and resolution to help fund these clinics.
DETAILS:
- Wednesday, June 2
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spokane Fire Department Station 8 in Northeast Spokane
Other clinics will be held throughout June, alternating between Station 9 on the South Hill, Station 8 in Northeast Spokane and Station 17 in northwest regions of the city.
SFD will administer the Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
