Derek Landers, who won the contest to come up with a new design for Spokane's city flag, joined Kalae Chock this morning on KHQ. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Flag Commission is officially unveiling the city's new flag on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall. 

There will be free swag to give away. Organizers say if you're not vaccinated, you should wear a mask.

