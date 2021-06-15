SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Flag Commission is officially unveiling the city's new flag on Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall.
There will be free swag to give away. Organizers say if you're not vaccinated, you should wear a mask.
